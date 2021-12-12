Sidharth Shukla has won audiences hearts across the country. The late actor, who had won Bigg Boss 13, was one of the most loved television actors. He had made his Bollywood debut with the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in which he had a supporting role. Today it is his birth anniversary and from fans to colleagues, all cherishing some of his precious moments. Vindu Dara Singh, who had appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a guest, recalls how Sid was possessive about his fans. In a heartfelt note he mentions, “It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever !” He also writes, “Sid was v possessive abt his fans He told me “I want 2thank each of my fans,a thank u video looks like a formality”.

Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary

It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2021

Vindu Dara Singh Remembers Sid

Sid was v possessive abt his fans He told me “I want 2thank each of my fans,a thank u video looks like a formality” U know its not possible 2thank all but still I told him “We will find a way” But HE was called & he had to leave us all behind & walk away..#HBDSidharthShukla — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2021

