Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka, Ghanshyam Nayak is undergoing cancer treatment after a few spots were discovered around his neck last April. Speaking to TOI, he said, "Yes, the treatment is on and I hope I will be all good. It’s fine and I am going through the treatment and after tomorrow’s episode, I hope the shoot soon resumes in Mumbai and I get back to work. I am eagerly waiting to get back to work. I go through chemotherapy and it happens once a month. The doctor has told me I can work and there is no problem." We wish him a speedy recovery.

