Actress Tejasswi Prakash thrilled fans by unveiling the poster for her upcoming New Year party track, "Aidan Na Nach".'The poster showcased Tejasswi radiating glamour in a stunning brown satin dress, setting anticipations high for the song's teaser. Scheduled for a release on December 15, 2023, at 11 AM, the teaser promises a vibrant glimpse into the much-anticipated track. Tejasswi's sizzling appearance in the poster hints at an electrifying musical celebration, fueling excitement for the impending release of this upbeat New Year's anthem. Tejasswi Prakash's Saree Looks That You Can Try For the Upcoming Festive Season!

See Tejasswi Prakash's New Track Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

