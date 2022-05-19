Chris Pratt's The Terminal List teaser is out and the Amazon original show is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr that revolves around James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 1.

The Terminal List Teaser

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)