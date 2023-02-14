Sunny Hinduja has played the role of unfortunate Milind Hinduja in The Family Man. SPOILERS ahead if you have not seen the second season of the show, but Milind gets heroically killed in an ambush. Looks like creators Raj & DK managed to sneak in a sweet Easter Egg for this character in their new series, Farzi, in the below scene that features Shahid Kapoor and Bhuvan Arora's characters. Which begs us to ask this, are Farzi and The Family Man both set in the same universe? Farzi Season 1 Review: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are Fantastic in Raj-DK's Hugely Entertaining Amazon Prime Series.

They built Milind Hinduja Nagar in the memory of Milind from #TheFamilyMan. That 'Sach Mere Yaar Hai' song from Saagar of Kamal Haasan. I know @rajndk have huge love for @hinduja_sunny character and i am sure they didn't wanted him to die. pic.twitter.com/NX9JxEZLg7 — Rocky Lexis 🍿🎬 (@RockyLexis) February 13, 2023

Here's how the Actor Responded to His Easter Egg...

