The Terminal List, released in 2022, was a huge success for Prime Video. It was confirmed that The Terminal List was renewed for a second season. On January 18, Prime Video took to their social handles to announce that the series is returning with a brand new prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. The series is titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Earlier last year, Chris Pratt took to his Instagram account to celebrate the first anniversary of the first season's release. Thanking the fans, he said that there are bigger plans coming up for the franchise beyond season 2. He also added that it is a spinoff series with Taylor Kitsch in the works, too. Turns out to be true. Gear up for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf featuring Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch. The Terminal List 2: Chris Pratt Teases New Season of the Amazon Prime Show.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Announced on Prime Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

