Jubilee is the upcoming Amazon Prime series featuring an ensemble cast. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor among others, Jubilee is set in a newly independent India. The series is ‘a fictional period drama that unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood’. Jubilee: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Look As Superstar Sumitra Kumari Unveiled; Vikramaditya Motwane’s Series to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7 (View Poster).

Watch The Trailer Of Jubilee Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)