Jubilee is the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The makers have dropped Aditi Rao Hydari’s look from the upcoming series and she’d be seen essaying the character of Superstar Sumitra Kumari. The series also featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi among others will stream on the OTT platform from April 7. Jubilee: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Period Drama About the Birth of Bollywood for Amazon Stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana.

Aditi Rao Hydari In Jubilee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)