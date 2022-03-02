The cast for The Umbrella Academy Season Three has just expanded. Javon Walton, who you best know as Ashtray from Euphoria has been cast in the upcoming season. Who he is playing is still unknown, but it's definitely going to be something special. Currently there is no release date for the upcoming season.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Javon Walton has been cast in ‘THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/ioV6D46j0B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)