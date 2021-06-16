Too Hot To Handle Season 2 trailer is out and it introduces ten hot singles to the brand new edition of Netflix's popular dating show. The series continues to keep its previous rules from the show's first season and they are not allowed to kiss, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind. Those breaking the rules have to face consequences ($100,000 prize drop). Too Hot To Handle Season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 23.

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Trailer

