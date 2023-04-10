Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is the upcoming Netflix series featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in the lead. The trailer of the upcoming romantic fantasy thriller series will be dropped tomorrow, April 11. The makers have dropped a poster featuring the lead characters sharing a sweet kiss. This Netflix series also featuring Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome is all set to stream from April 20 on the streaming giant. Tooth Pari – When Love Bites: Shantanu Maheshwari to Play a Dentist in Upcoming Netflix Series.

Tooth Pari Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)