Television actor Anuj Sachdeva has registered a complaint after being brutally attacked over a parking row.

In the complaint registered with Mumbai's Bangur Nagar Police, Anuj has alleged that he was assaulted by a neighbour over a parking dispute.

Anuj Sachdeva Shares Video Evidence After Violent Parking Row

As per the FIR, he took his dog out for a walk after dinner in the parking area of his society. He noticed a car parked in the space reserved for vehicle parking and took a photo of the car. Anuj shared the pic in the society's WhatsApp group, asking about the owner of the car.

After some time, a man approached him, claiming to be the owner of the car, and refused to move it.

During all this, Anuj's dog started to bark at the man, making him angry.

The agitated man even grabbed the watchman's stick and attacked Anuj on his head, back, and right leg.

In his complaint, Anuj stated that he feared his dog getting hit.

Anuj's female friend, who was with him at the time, raised an alarm, grabbing the attention of the society watchman, who took back his stick.

Anuj later lodged a complaint with the police. An investigation into the matter is presently underway.

On Monday, Anuj posted a video of the attack on social media, as evidence, in which the accused was heard abusing him even while being taken away by the watchman.

Sharing the ordeal on social media, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor wrote, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing flat 602.kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head. (sic)"

