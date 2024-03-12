Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are set to star together in Citadel, a spin-off of the American TV series of the same name, created by Raj & DK. The actress recently took to Instagram to flaunt her boss lady style with a series of stunning photos. Dressed in a pearl-coloured tailored double-breasted jacket, waistcoat and pants, Samantha looked absolutely stunning. Her captivating look not only amazed social media users but also caught the attention of her Citadel co-star. Varun reacted to Samantha’s latest pictures by dropping a LIT emoji in the comment section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Parties With Varun Dhawan at Serbian Club, Video of Actress Dancing to Her Pushpa Song 'Oo Antava' Goes Viral - WATCH!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Boss Lady Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Varun Dhawan’s Reaction

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

