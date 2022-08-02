Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap and introduced a new generation wherein Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in pivotal roles. The show focuses on the love story of Akshara and Abhimanyu and the fans are smitten with their romance and chemistry so much that they ship their name as @AbhiRa. Currently, netizens cannot have enough of their romance from the on-going track and they have taken to social media to post their favourite romantic moments! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant Says She’s Nothing Like Her On-Screen Persona.

Take a look:

When Abhi made his Akshu feel special

Abhi know his akshu very well.. 🥺❤ He knows for akshu KHUD SE KHUD KA RISHTA is too much important.. That's why he said " KHUD SE KHUD KA RISHTA BANAAO" YES ABHI AKSHU DESERVES TO LOVE HERSELF.. 🥺❤ His love for akshu is >>>>>#Yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/G4uRM0iRSP — Vish❤ ( HARSHAD SINGING ERA ❤ ) (@VishwaPandya11) August 2, 2022

Netizens are in love with Abhi's naughty smile

MAN HE WAS SO SHY 😭.... kya kariye tum yaha par 😜 nd that naughty smile 😂#Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/215KpvaI07 — 🦋 (@notarthi) August 2, 2022

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in love with #AbhiRa's chemistry

Abhimanyu's best gift for his Akshu

ABHI GIFT🎁 FOR HIS AKSHU.. ND THE WAY HE DESCRIBE AKSHU IS>>> THE BEST EVER GIFT FOR AKSHU❤.. YES THIS TRACK WE DESERVES❤.. ND ABHI.. YOU ARE 💎.. EVERY GIRLS NEED HUSBAND LIKE YOU❤😘.. #Yrkkh #AbhiRa #AkshraBirla #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/2kT0HNyvJ2 — Vish❤ ( HARSHAD SINGING ERA ❤ ) (@VishwaPandya11) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)