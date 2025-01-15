Shruti Ulfat, who plays Vidya in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), revealed a major upcoming twist. Vidya’s 10-year jail sentence is set to bring massive changes to the lives of Abhira and Armaan. As the storyline takes a dramatic shift, viewers can expect intense emotions and surprises. Currently, Vidya's condition in prison is worsening, while Abhira is doing everything possible to secure her release. On the flip side, Armaan’s hatred towards Abhira has reached new heights, and he wants nothing to do with her. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Update: Abhira Cuts Her Hair and Rejects Any Chance of Reconciliation With Armaan in Latest Episode.

Shruti Ulfat In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

