Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows on television. The audience loves the characters of Abhimanyu and Akshara so much that they ship their name together as #AbhiRa. Well, the show will soon take a leap of one year and there will be a love triangle shown. Not only that, Harshad Chopda, as Abhimanyu will be seen in new light where he will be seen as an aggressive party person. On the other hand, Pranali Rathod, as Akshara will be seen living her life differently. The promo showcases how they almost come face to face but it is a hit and miss. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu Part Ways, Love Triangle Drama Ahead in Star Plus’ Popular Show.

Checkout the latest promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garima Dimri (@gdimri)

