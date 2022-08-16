Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus show features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is currently headed towards a time leap and the story will only get more exciting with each passing episode. It is seen how Anisha dies and her demise brings a huge twist in the plot. Abhimanyu and Akshara, who have been seen head over heels in love with each other get separated and are at loggerheads now. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Update: Kunal To Create a Rift Between Abhimanyu and Akshara in Star Plus’ Popular Show?

Kairav being arrested leads more all the more complications in their relationship. Now, as the episodes progress, there will be an entry of a new girl thereby leading to a love triangle. Karan Mehra Breaks Down as He Speaks About His Relationship With Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal! (Watch Video).

Abhimanyu and Akshara have been separated and they hate each other but their love is pure. How this new girl spices up the storyline will be interesting to watch leading to the most important question – will Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm.

