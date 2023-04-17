Fashion influencer, Uorfi Javed, visited cops on Sunday (April 16) after she received a threat call. Javed shared a video of herself on Insta stories alleging that she has been getting calls from a man threatening to beat her up in the name of work. Later, in the following post, she revealed that the man claimed to be from Vikram Vedha producer Neeraj Pandey’s office. Uorfi shared the full ordeal on IG. To note, Pandey is yet to respond to the claim. Uorfi Javed Slams BJP Minister For Not Favouring Same Sex Marriage in India (View Post).

Uorfi Javed Receives Threat Call:

