Host Jerrod Carmichael cracked a joke about Whitney Houston’s death as part gig at Golden Globes 2023, and reportedly, the late singer’s estate isn’t pleased about it. “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste,” said Pat, who is the sole executor of the estate. Video of Rihanna and Ram Charan Waving at Each Other During 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

