Emma Stone as 'Bride of Frankenstein' sound interesting right? Yes, it is. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the new trailer of Poor Thing is unique, out-of-the box and surely will grab your attention. The film is based on Alasdair Gray's bestselling novel, Poor Things and will make you question about life and beyond. Apart from Emma Stone, actors Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe will play key roles in the film. Poor Things Trailer Out! Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe's 'Frankenstein-Inspired’ Story Will Make You Think Twice About Life and Death! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Interesting New Trailer Of Poor Thing

