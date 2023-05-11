Emma Stone as Frankenstein's Monster? Sort of! Even thought Emma might have survived plenty of undead people in Zombie movies, but this would be the first time she's the one who's coming back to life. Recently, the makers of Poor Things released the first trailer which is director Yorgos Lanthimos. The film adaptation of Alasdair Gray's bestselling novel, Poor Things will make you question about life and beyond. The movie tells an incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist. Stone plays said young woman, while Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, Margaret Qualley, Suzy Bemba, Kathryn Hunter, and Wayne Brett will also star. The movie will hit theatres on September 8. Emma Stone, Ari Aster and Christopher Abbott Spotted Together in New York City (View Pics).

Check The Trailer Here:

