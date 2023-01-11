A video of singer Rihanna and actor Ram Charan from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony has gone viral on the internet. It shows Rihanna passing by team RRR’s table (along with ASAP Rocky) and she smiles at them on their big win for the song “Naatu Naatu”. Not just that, the video also shows how the singer and RRR actor Ram Charan are adorably waving at each other. This viral video from the Golden Globes is sure to brighten up your day! Golden Globe Awards 2023: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Enjoy Date Night at the Gala Affair (View Pic).

Rihanna & Ram Charan At 2023 Golden Globes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)