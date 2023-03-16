Woody Harrelson shared a surprising update on his Instagram where he shared a photo with Lisa, Jennie, Taeyang, Park Bo Gum, and US representative Dean Phillips. K-pop and K-drama fans are delighted to see the worlds of Hollywood and Korean stardom collide. Check out the adorable picture below. ME: Jisoo Shares Divine Teaser for Her Upcoming Solo Album, Singer Looks Gorgeous in Black and White Feather Outfit Surrounded by Red Flowers.

Woody Harrelson with Korean Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woody Harrelson (@woodyharrelson)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)