Jisoo has unveiled a new teaser for her album titled ME, on her Instagram. In the video the singer looks into the camera from different angles in a dramatic yet intense way. She is seen wearing a feathery black and white outfit as she holds big red flowers above her head while she's also surrounded by them. ME: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Reveals Solo Album Title and Cover, Singer Looks Bewitching Adorned in Red Flowers.

View Jisoo's Teaser for ME:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

