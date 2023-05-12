PM Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all those “Exam Warriors” who passed the CBSE class 12 exams. The Prime Minister also congratulated their parents, teachers for contributing to their success. The Prime Minister further urged those who are not satisfied with their results to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Exam Warriors

I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023

I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)