Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Education Minister, Has Announced That The State Board Examination 2021 For Class 10 & Class 12 Have Been Postponed Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases:

📢 Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

