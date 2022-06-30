The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Thursday declared results for class 10 examinations held from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Telangana State Education Minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results on the official website. Students can check their marks on bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.info.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)