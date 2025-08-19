In view of the heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) declared a holiday for all educational institutions within its jurisdiction on Wednesday, August 20. The decision was taken under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and as per directives received from the Raigad District Collector’s office. The precautionary step comes amid concerns over student safety due to adverse weather conditions affecting the Raigad region. The civic body has urged residents to stay alert and follow weather-related advisories as the region continues to experience intense rainfall. Maharashtra Rain Fury: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges Shut In Mumbai Today; Local Trains Hit (Watch Videos).

Panvel School Holiday on August 20

Holiday declared for schools , colleges, govt & private offices for August 20 too by Panvel Municipal corporation. pic.twitter.com/Zq3Aq7iR8Z — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 19, 2025

