Mumbai, May 19: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)and is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2025 board exams by the last week of May. As per board officials quoted by the Indian Express, the evaluation process is underway, and results for both classes are being prepared for timely release.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to announce the official date for the release of Class 10 and Class 12 results. This year, over 4 lakh students reportedly appeared for the JAC board exams, which were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025. KCET Result 2025 Date: KEA Likely To Announce Karnataka UGCET Exam Results Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecards.

This year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 6 and April 4, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 7. Once announced, students can access their scorecards through the official websites. In a related update, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has yet to confirm the date for the declaration of Class 10 and 12 board results, despite exams concluding in early March. TN 10th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Out at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Official Websites for RBSE and JAC Results

Once declared, RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on these official portals:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Students can access their results through the official JAC websites:

Students are advised to rely only on these websites and avoid unofficial portals that may circulate fake or incorrect result information.

How to Check RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025

Visit the official RBSE result website – rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link for “RBSE 10th Result 2025” or “RBSE 12th Result 2025.”

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click “Submit” to view your result.

Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

How to Check JAC Results 2025:

Visit the official website: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the link for 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2025'.

Enter your roll number and roll code in the specified fields.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

While students wait for Class 10 and 12 board results announced by RBSE as well as JAC, it is essential to remain updated only via official websites. Since lakhs of candidates sat for the exams, timely availability of correct results is highly necessary. Students are advised against believing third-party websites or social media updates and should check their results straight from the board's websites after announcement.

