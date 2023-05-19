The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu, will release the Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, Board Results 2023 today, May 19, 2023. The TN 10th, 11th results will be released on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Notably, the Tamil Nadu 12th Board Results 2023 were released last week on May 8, 2023, a day after the conduct of NEET UG 2023 Exam. Around 8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the TN 12th Board Exams 2023, and the overall passing percentage in the TN 12th Results was 94.03%. CUET-UG Exam 2023: Examination Days to Be Extended by Four Days to Accommodate Higher No of Candidates, Says NTA.

Tamil Nadu Results 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)