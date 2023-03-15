The Madras High Court recently junked a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which claimed that a village festival will disturb students writing board exams in the state. "More to life than exams," the High Court observed while announcing its verdict. The court dismissed the PIL as it urged the bench to either stop or postpone the Panguni festival in Salem district on the grounds that it may disturb students who will be writing their board exams, reports Live Law. "No doubt children can't be inconvenienced, but stopping the festival is not a solution. The children can be made to prepare in a secluded place during the day. Exam is not only life. Festivals are also important." Supreme Court Says 'When Marriage Void, Cruelty Charge Against Husband and Family Not Sustainable'.

