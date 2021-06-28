James Conrad just pulled off a 'Holy Shot' in Disc Golf history. His playoff against Paul McBeth on a 250-foot throw-in on hole 18 at The Fort during the final round of the 2021 PDGA Pro World Championship, resulted in one of the greatest shots in the sport.

its not every day that the greatest shot in disc golf history happens pic.twitter.com/hr8gvOfhUP — kevin (@cherishedfriend) June 27, 2021

