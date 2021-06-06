Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of Shah Rukh Khan's production venture Freddie if reports are to be believed. He has apparently returned the Rs 2 crore signing amount as well. In the midst of all this, The Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty actor Freddy Daruwala proposed to be a worthy replacement. He tweeted, tagging Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK and Ajay Bahl, how he could be an original 100% Freddie. The actor even defended this tweet saying it wasn't a dig at Kartik at all. He told HT, "It was out and out a request that, ‘See, it’s time for a change. I’m here. Somebody exited a project, so I just took a bit of a chance and said that I’m available." Makes sense!

Check out Freddy Daruwala's post here...

Hey @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk and #ajaybahl. In case you’re in search of the Real Freddie, I’m here!! I promise, 100 percent original and true to his art!! If you want, test it!#freddie — Freddy (@Freddydaruwala) May 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)