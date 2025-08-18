The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-16 weekly lottery of today, August 18. Those who purchased tickets for the Bhagyathara BT-16 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Lottery enthusiasts can also find results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Bhagyathara BT-16 weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned to get the latest update about Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-16 weekly lottery of August 18. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 18, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-16 Lottery Live Streaming Below

