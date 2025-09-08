The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Bhagyathara BT-19 weekly lottery of today, September 9, will be declared shortly. Those taking part in the Kerala lottery and have purchased tickets for the Bhagyathara BT-19 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Lottery players can also find today's Bhagyathara BT-19 lottery's winning numbers at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi, and Samrudhi are some of the popular lotteries organised by Kerala State Lotteries. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 8, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-19 Lottery Live Streaming Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)