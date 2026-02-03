Mumbai, 30 January: Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026. The upcoming flagship is tipped to bring some of the most meaningful refinements the Ultra series has seen in recent years. Instead of a dramatic redesign, Samsung appears to be focusing on practical improvements spanning the display, charging capabilities, camera system and overall build.

Among the key upgrades is a new 10-bit M14 privacy display, which is designed to enhance viewing angles while limiting screen visibility to the user. The display is also expected to feature an improved anti-reflective coating to boost outdoor readability and minimise glare. Samsung is reportedly moving to a slimmer aluminium chassis measuring 7.8mm in thickness, along with the introduction of a new purple colour option to refresh the Ultra’s design language. Realme 16 5G To Launch in India Soon; BIS Listing Hints at Impending Arrival of New Smartphone With iPhone Air-Inspired Design and 'Selfie Mirror'.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Changes and Upgrades

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, offering improved efficiency and sustained performance for intensive workloads. Charging is also set to receive a boost, with reports suggesting support for 60W wired fast charging and Qi2 wireless charging, addressing a long-standing shortcoming of previous Ultra models.

In the camera department, Samsung is expected to retain the 200MP HP2 main sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, while refining the telephoto configuration. The setup is said to include a 12MP 3x telephoto lens, complemented by software enhancements such as a new 24MP shooting mode aimed at balancing image detail and file size. These changes are expected to improve low-light photography and overall image sharpness across zoom levels.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a large Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, enhanced by the new M14 panel and privacy filtering technology. The device is likely to ship with high-speed memory and storage options, run the latest version of One UI based on Android 16, and include the S Pen with expanded productivity and AI-driven features. Improved thermal management is also anticipated to support extended gaming and multitasking sessions. iPhone Flip: Apple Exploring Clamshell Design for Its Future Foldable Smartphone Lineup After iPhone Fold, Say Reports.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung is expected to position the Galaxy S26 Ultra as its top-tier offering in India, with pricing reflecting its premium hardware upgrades. The smartphone is likely to launch in multiple configurations, with availability expected shortly after the global unveiling. Final pricing and storage variants are expected to be announced closer to launch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

