The Kerala State Lotteries will declare the Dhanalekshmi DL-16 lottery result of September 3, 2025, with the lucky draw scheduled for 3 PM. Participants who purchased tickets can watch the live draw to check the complete winner list and prize details. The official results will also be available on the state lottery’s website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, along with the updated Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Kerala, where the Dhanalekshmi DL-16 weekly lottery offers players a chance to test their luck and win big prizes. Stay tuned for today's lucky draw live updates and winning ticket numbers. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of September 3 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025:

