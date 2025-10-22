The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-23 weekly lottery of today, October 22. Participants of Kerala State Lotteries can check the Dhanalekshmi DL-23 weekly lottery live streaming below to learn the winners' names. Lottery players can also view the Dhanalekshmi DL-23 lottery results and winning numbers online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Besides Dhanalekshmi DL lottery, Kerala State Lotteries also hosts a variety of lotteries such as Bhagyathara, Suvarna Keralam, and Samrudhi, among others. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-23 Lottery Live Streaming Below

