Kolkata, October 22: Kolkata Fatafat, commonly referred to as Kolkata FF, is a popular lottery-style game played across Kolkata, West Bengal. This lottery is based on the Satta Matka style and is conducted under local supervision. The results of this lottery are announced several times a day. Participants who are eager to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 22, 2025, can visit platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check timely updates and the winning numbers. This lottery game consists of eight daily rounds, called “bazis”, with new results declared approximately every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. To view the live winning numbers for October 22, players can refer to the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided below.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day from Monday to Sunday and is exclusively available to participants residing in or physically present in Kolkata. In this lottery-style game, players select numbers and place their bets, following a format similar to Satta Matka. Those eager to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 22, 2025, can check the winning numbers and receive real-time updates on the websites mentioned above.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 22, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, there are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks

Players can check the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the websites and see if they are lucky that day. Checking the lottery results through these links is essential to staying informed, as it provides real-time updates. This organised timing helps enthusiasts keep track of when and where results are released, ensuring they don’t miss any live updates.

