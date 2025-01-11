The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Karunya KR-688 weekly lottery today, January 11, from 3 PM onwards. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Kerala State Lottery of Karunya KR-688 can tune in to watch the live streaming to know the winner's names. Today's Karunya KR-688 weekly lottery draw promises to be exciting as participants await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in13 states including Kerala, where Karunya KR-688 lottery is being played today. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024

