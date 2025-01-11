Mumbai, January 11: At the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong, the much-anticipated Shillong Teer results for January 11, 2025, will be announced today. Enthusiasts eagerly await the Shillong Teer result for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), this archery-based lottery game unfolds in two thrilling rounds. Players can check the Shillong Teer result chart and the winning numbers online at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

A blend of tradition and excitement, Shillong Teer draws participants who place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game consists of two rounds, starting at 10:30 AM, where archers aim to hit designated targets. Rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, Shillong Teer is a legal and popular form of lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Whether seasoned players or first-time participants, many await today’s results with bated breath. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 11, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for January 11, 2025, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit popular websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer results are announced after each round, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round in the afternoon. You can find the Shillong Teer result chart with the winning numbers for both rounds listed on these sites shortly after the games conclude. Make sure to check regularly for timely updates on the results. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played from Monday to Saturday in Shillong, Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game where participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game is organised by KHASA at the Polo Ground in Shillong. In the game, archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Players place their bets on the outcome of these rounds and win based on their predictions.

