The Kerala State Nirmal NR-376 Lottery Sambad result will be declared on Friday, April 19, 2024. In order to check the names of the lucky draw winners, viewers can join the live streaming of the results today at 3 pm. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-518 Lottery Result of 18.04.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Live Streaming Here

