The Kerala State Lottery results for WIN-WIN W-804 will be revealed starting at 3 PM today. Ticket holders for the WIN-WIN W-804 draw can watch the live streaming to find out the winners' names. The announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 is expected to generate excitement. Various Kerala lottery games, such as Akshaya AK-68, Nirmal NR-414, and Karunya KR-688, are held daily, offering opportunities for participants to win. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Akshaya AK-685 Lottery Result of 12.01.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List. Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)