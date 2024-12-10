The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad will announce the Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result today, December 10, at 1 PM. The draw will be streamed live from Kohima, and viewers can watch the event on Dear Lottery's official YouTube channel. Lottery draws are held three times daily in Nagaland, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, with each offering a grand prize of INR 1 crore. Other states with legal lotteries include West Bengal, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab, among others. Alongside the winner, the seller of the winning ticket will also receive a reward of INR 5 lakh. Stay tuned to watch the lucky draw winners live as they are revealed. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Finch Monday Lottery Result of December 9 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)