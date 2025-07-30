If you're waiting for the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery of today, July 30, then you have come to the right place. The Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced shortly. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Indus lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, Dear Yamuna, Dear Toucan and Dear Narmada, among others.

Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result

