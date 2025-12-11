The Nagaland State Lotteries will shortly announce the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery results of today, December 10. Those taking part in the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of the Sikkim lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned for today's results and winning numbers.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Nagaland Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result, Below:

