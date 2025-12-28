The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery of today, December 28. The results of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery will be declared from Nagaland's Kohima. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Sikkim lottery can watch the live streaming of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. Notably, the first prize for the winner of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, while the ticket seller of the winning ticket will receive INR 5 lakh. It is worth noting that Dear Lottery, which is an offline paper lottery, is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sunday's lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-736 Lottery Result of 27.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Nagaland Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result, Below:

