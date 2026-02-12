The Sikkim State Lottery's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery is a prominent weekly draw conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries every Thursday at 6:00 PM. As a government-authorised event, it is highly popular among participants for its life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery is known for its transparency and legal standing in the state as it utilises an affordable ticket system to provide broad accessibility, with official results published promptly after the live draw. Today, February 12, many lottery players are awaiting the latest numbers to know who will claim the mid-week jackpot. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

