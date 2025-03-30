The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries' Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery for today, March 30, will be announced from 1 PM onwards. Participants in the Dear Yamuna Sunday lottery can check the Nagaland State Lotteries results here as the winners' names are revealed. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, where the Dear Yamuna Sunday draw is taking place today.

Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result

