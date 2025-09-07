The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Sambad draw today, September 7, at 1 pm. Administered by the Nagaland State Lotteries, this offline paper lottery offers participants a chance to win various prizes, including a grand prize of INR 1 crore. Lottery enthusiasts nationwide are eagerly anticipating the results, as legal lotteries are conducted in 13 states across India. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Stay tuned to witness the live draw and discover the fortunate winners of today's Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Sambad. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)